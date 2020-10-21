Palm Springs police shoot and wound two armed robbery suspects

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Palm Springs police officers today shot and wounded two suspects who allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint in a parking structure at the Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 2 a.m., according to the Palm Springs Police Department. The suspects, whose names were not immediately available, were expected to survive, police said.

According to police, authorities received a 911 call about 12:45 a.m. “about an attempted robbery in the parking structure of the Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.”

“The caller reported that two suspects approached a male victim and one of the suspects pulled a handgun and demanded the victim’s property,” police said in a statement. “The suspects then left the area in a white Honda Accord.”

About 1 a.m., the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigated an attempted armed robbery at the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage “involving the same vehicle and suspects,” police said.

The suspects left the area and were not found, police said.

“At approximately 2:03 am, security staff observed the same vehicle and suspects return to Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs parking structure, and security called 911,” police said.

“Security then reported observing the suspects pull a gun and commit an armed robbery inside the parking structure. In this incident the suspects approached a female who was standing by her car in the structure, then walked up behind the female and grabbed her from behind while covering her mouth. The suspects appear to have stuck a gun in the victim’s side and then took her purse,” police said.

“Officers arrived on scene as the suspects were leaving the parking structure when a shooting occurred,” police said. “Two suspects were shot inside the vehicle and are expected to survive. Three PSPD officers were involved in the shooting and no officers were injured.”

The Palm Springs Police Department policy requires an investigation into officer-involved shootings by an independent agency, police said.

“Per PSPD policy, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department will assume the lead investigation into the officer-involved shooting in partnership with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office,” police said.