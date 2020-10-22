Customers Without Power in Four Eastern Coachella Valley Cities

MECCA (CNS) – An unspecified amount of customers lost power Thursday in the cities of Mecca, Thermal, North Shore and Coachella, according to the Imperial Irrigation District.

The utility first reported outages in Mecca and Thermal at about 10:20 a.m., followed by the addition of the other cities about 50 minutes later.

No cause for the outages was given, and no restoration time was provided.

A troubleshooter was working to fix the issue, officials said.

The outages followed another loss of power reported in IID territory Thursday morning in La Quinta, which affected 16 customers in the city’s Cove neighborhood before being restored about an hour later.