San Diego Barista Brushes off Racist, Anti-Mask Tirade From Customer

A video posted and shared across several social media platforms shows an angry customer yelling at 19-year-old Starbucks employee Alex Beckom after refusing to wear her mask inside a store in Santee.

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the Starbucks employee calmly trying to deescalate the situation while giving the customer her beverage. The customer, however, continued to rage.

