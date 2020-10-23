Arraignment Reset For Felon Accused of Fatally Beating Woman in Indio

(CNS) – Arraignment on a murder charge is scheduled Monday for a convicted felon accused of fatally beating a woman in Indio.

Edward Alvarez, 40, of Indio was arrested Saturday at a condominium complex in the 47-300 block of Monroe Street on suspicion of killing 32-year- old Madeleine Gutierrez of Indio.

According to Indio Police Department spokesman Ben Guitron, officers were sent to the Summer Breeze complex about 5:30 that morning on a report of an assault. The victim, whose name has not been released, was found dead at the scene, and Alvarez was questioned and arrested soon after, police said.

Alvarez and the victim “were acquainted” according to Guitron, who did not specify the nature of their relationship, or provide a possible motive for the slaying, which was the sixth homicide in Indio this year.

Alvarez was convicted in 2017 of assault causing great bodily injury, a felony. In 2015, he was sentenced to probation following his guilty plea for false imprisonment and spousal abuse, both misdemeanors, court records show. He additionally has an unresolved misdemeanor case pending from June involving trespassing and drug-related allegations.

The defendant remains in custody in lieu of $1 million bail at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta.