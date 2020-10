Manny the Movie Guy Talks to Sandra Oh and Cathy Ang for “Over the Moon”

Full disclosure, I love “Over the Moon” from director Glen Keane (“The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast”). It has a stellar Asian cast headed by Cathy Ang as our heroine Fei Fei and Sandra Oh as her would-be stepmom, Mrs. Zhong. I sat down with the actresses to talk about their roles and what “Over the Moon” means to them.

“Over the Moon” is now available on Netflix, and for my complete interviews with the cast and director Glen Keane, click here.