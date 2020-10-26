Senate Confirms Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

The senate voted to confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, on Monday to fill the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The stakes in the Supreme Court battle are immense and come at a pivotal time in American politics in the run up to an election in which control of Congress and the White House are on the line.

The president’s appointment of a new Supreme Court justice marks the third of his tenure in office.

Barrett, who is 48 years old, is likely to serve on the court for decades.

This story is breaking and will be updated