L.A. Asian Pacific Film Festival: “Death of Nintendo”

“Death of Nintendo” is about a group of young teenagers in the Philippines as they navigate through first love, ghosts, and circumcision. This is a fantastic coming-of-age film that is at once heartfelt and joyful, just like growing up! I spoke with writer/producer Valerie Castillo Martinez about making the film and growing up.

