Outdoor Halloween Pet Parade Planned For Indio Skilled Nursing Facility

INDIO (CNS) – A caravan of cute costumed critters will cruise around the outside of a skilled nursing facility in Indio on Saturday.

Members of the Woman’s Club of Indio are planning a Halloween pet parade at the Indio Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which the club “adopted” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Club members have been providing hand-written letters, arts supplies, treats for staff and other items to the center during the pandemic, and planned the parade to entertain residents who have been stuck inside for months.

Club President Mickie Reed said her and her daughter are planning on dressing like chefs, with their two dogs dressed as salt and pepper.

“I have a huge Akita and the tinniest Chihuahua,” she said. “The little black Chihuahua is salt, and the big white Akita is pepper.”

Reed said club members will join off-duty facility staff in parading around the outside portions of the center, one group at a time to avoid spreading the coronavirus. Masks and social-distancing protocols will also be enforced.

Members of the public are invited to join, but must register first by emailing Health@womansclubofindio.org.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. outside the Indio Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, located at 47763 Monroe St.