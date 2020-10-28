Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast 10 28 2020

Manny the Movie Guy Abby ABS CBN ANC News Andrew Bachelor Aunt Susan Balitang America Christmas comedy Date dating drama Emma Roberts Entertainment Reporter film critic Fourth of July Funny Galinda Grey's Anatomy Holidate Holidate movie Holidate Netflix Host interviews Jessica Capshaw King Bach Kristin Chenoweth labor day Luke Bracey Manny the Movie guy Memorial Day Movie Review nbc palm springs Netflix New Years Philippines rom com romantic TFC Thanksgiving The Filipino Channel The Practice Tinder TV Personality Valentine’s Wedding Wicked Video “Holidate” Interview with Kristin Chenoweth, Jessica Capshaw, Andrew Bachelor October 28, 2020