Chargers Player Tests Positive For COVID-19

COSTA MESA (CNS) – A Los Angeles Chargers player has tested positive for COVID-19 and begun quarantining, the team announced Thursday.

According to the team, news of the positive test was received late Wednesday night. The player, whose name was not announced, was immediately notified and “the contact tracing process was initiated.”

“Hoag Performance Center remains open, and the team will follow its normal practice and meeting schedule,” according to the team. “All meetings will be held virtually. We continue to operate in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance.”

Others identified as close contacts to the player will not report Thursday and instead will participate in meetings remotely, the Los Angeles Times reported.

There was no immediate word on whether the positive test would impact the team’s game Sunday against the Broncos in Denver.

Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol system and missed Wednesday’s practice, coach Vic Fangio confirmed.

The announcement of the positive test was the third among players on Los Angeles professional teams in three days.

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was removed from Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday following a positive coronavirus test. The Los Angeles Football Club of Major League Soccer announced Wednesday one of its players, whose name was not released, had tested positive, forcing him to miss that night’s 2-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn tested positive for the coronavirus before the NFL season began, but he has since recovered.