COVID-19 Family-Friendly Halloween Events in the Coachella Valley

Halloween celebrations are looking a bit different this year due to, of course, the pandemic.
Organizers across the Coachella Valley have come up with alternative ways to have some spooky fun while still keeping healthy practices in place.
Here are some of the events you can take part in this Halloween Weekend.
CATHEDRAL CITY
– Mary Pickford Drive-in Movies
- 10/29 – Scream
- 10/30 – Friday the 13th & Pet Sematary
- 10/31 – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas & The Addams Family
INDIAN WELLS
– Renaissance Esmeralda Family Fun Pumpkin Patch & Trick or Treating – 10/31 2pm-6pm at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa
INDIO
– Halloween Drive-In Laser Light Show – 10/29 Indio Swap Meet parking lot
– Decorate your car contest & treat giveaway – 10/31 Indio Community Center
PALM DESERT
– Halloween Scavenger Hunt – Civic Center Park
– Howl-o-ween – The Living Desert [SOLD OUT]
– El Toro Flicks Drive-In Movies at 7pm
- 10/29 – Ghostbusters
- 10/30 – Hotel Transylvania
- 10/31 – Hocus Pocus
- 11/1 – Nightmare on Elm Street
PALM SPRINGS
– Drive-Boo Through “Haunted Bus” – 10/31 5:30p-8:00p, Palm Springs Leisure Center
– Drive-thru “Trunk or Treat” – 10/30 4pm-7pm, James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center. Music, games and treats. Wear your costume! First come, first served. This event is FREE.
RANCHO MIRAGE
– Inferno Hot Pilates Costume Night – 10/30 6pm at The River
– Trunk or Treat – 10/31 4pm-7pm at The River
– Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert Drive-thru Trick or Treat – 10/31 9:30am-11:30am
MECCA
– Drive-thru Halloween Lane – 10/31 5p-7p, Mecca Community Center
Some at-home events include:
– door decorating contest – email submissions to halloweendoorcontest@drd.us.com
– candy scavenger hunts
– virtual Halloween costume contests with family and friends
– a movie night with your favorite spooky flicks.
For more events and activities you can visit Desert Recreation.
Riverside University Health System-Public Health (RUHS-PH) is encouraging the community to make this year’s festivities as safe as possible by planning lower-risk online, at-home and car-based activities. Riverside County health officials are following the state’s guidance. Families and individuals are also encouraged to check www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus for guidance on holiday celebrations.