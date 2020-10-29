COVID-19 Family-Friendly Halloween Events in the Coachella Valley

Halloween celebrations are looking a bit different this year due to, of course, the pandemic.

Organizers across the Coachella Valley have come up with alternative ways to have some spooky fun while still keeping healthy practices in place.

Here are some of the events you can take part in this Halloween Weekend.

CATHEDRAL CITY

– Mary Pickford Drive-in Movies 10/29 – Scream

10/30 – Friday the 13th & Pet Sematary

10/31 – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas & The Addams Family

– Drive-Boo Through “Haunted Bus” – 10/31 5:30p-8:00p, Palm Springs Leisure Center – Drive-thru “Trunk or Treat” – 10/30 4pm-7pm, James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center. Music, games and treats. Wear your costume! First come, first served. This event is FREE.

Some at-home events include:

– door decorating contest – email submissions to halloweendoorcontest@drd.us.com

– candy scavenger hunts

– virtual Halloween costume contests with family and friends

– a movie night with your favorite spooky flicks.

For more events and activities you can visit Desert Recreation.

Riverside University Health System-Public Health (RUHS-PH) is encouraging the community to make this year’s festivities as safe as possible by planning lower-risk online, at-home and car-based activities. Riverside County health officials are following the state’s guidance. Families and individuals are also encouraged to check www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus for guidance on holiday celebrations.