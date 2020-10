Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey Share “Holidate” Secrets

The new rom-com “Holidate” is now streaming on Netflix. Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey star as Sloane and Jackson, both hate holidays, but both are in need of plus-ones! So their solution? To be each other’s dates for each holiday celebration throughout the course of one year! Take a look at my interviews with the stars as they take us behind-the-scenes of “Holidate.”

To see my complete interview with the entire cast, click here.