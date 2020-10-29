The Living Desert Recognizes the City of Palm Desert with Commemorative Plaque

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens unveiled a commemorative plaque in recognition of the City of Palm Desert.

The Living Desert says the plague is to recognize the ongoing support from the city.

“The City of Palm Desert has been a wonderful partner of The Living Desert since our founding in 1970,” said Allen Monroe, President/CEO of The Living Desert. “The City’s ongoing support has helped enable The Living Desert to grow into what it is today – a world-class conservation organization and treasured community landmark. We are grateful for Palm Desert’s leadership and support of our conservation and education programs, as we embark on the next phase of development – the Crossroads of Conservation expansion bringing endangered African black rhinos to The Living Desert next fall.”

A small, socially-distanced ceremony was held Tuesday morning to unveil the plaque.

Accepting the plaque on the City’s behalf was Palm Desert City Councilmembers, Jan Harnik and Susan Marie Weber. Also in attendance were board members of The Living Desert including Deborah Chapman and Nancy Stegehuis.