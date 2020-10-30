Discount Code to See “Finding Courage” Documentary on Persecution of Falun Gong in China

Filmmaker Kay Rubacek created an eye-opening documentary about the persecution of Falun Gong in China in the film “Finding Courage.” The documentary follows three siblings who were arrested during the persecution of Falun Gong and how they find the courage to speak truth to power under a communist regime. Take a look at my interview with Rubacek, who herself suffered persecution in China for defending Falun Gong, how the documentary was created, the challenges, and what she learned from the Chinese culture.

