NBCares Silver Linings Palm Springs Boys And Girls Club

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to kept people socially distanced, the results have closed some schools and many activities to the youth in the Coachella Valley. At the start of the March 2020 shutdown, the Palm Springs Boys and Girls Club, like so many nonprofits quickly pivoted and created a virtual clubhouse. Now that they have been allowed to reopened safely onsite, it’s a place to learn and play for the children of the Coachella Valley’s essential workers.

NBC Palm Springs’ Sandie Newton spoke with the president of the nonprofit’s board and Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes who shared more information on this great new opportunity for families.