Shadow Hills’ Football Program Makes Conditioning, Seem Fun?

The Desert Sands Unified School district approved athletic programs to begin phase one of conditioning practice. Conditioning entails a lot of running and other exercises designed to get athletes in shape, and it is about as fun as it sounds. One local high school decided to have some actual fun while conditioning.

Shadow Hills high school’s football program tweeted these videos out last night. This first one shows them working out perfectly in line with the song “Jump” by Kriss Kross, you can even see the coaches getting into it as well.

In the second one, we see these athletes really swing their hips into it, along with a song by the Sugar Hill Gang. This one was cleverly captioned “New and innovative hip mobility drills to end day 2 of athletic conditioning.”

At least these athletes can say that they had fun while at conditioning practice!