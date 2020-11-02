Free Coronavirus Testing At Palm Springs Convention Center Begins Tuesday

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Free coronavirus tests will be offered at the Palm Springs Convention Center Tuesday and Wednesday.

The testing event, by appointment only, is being organized by the Riverside University Health System.

While testing is free and open to those who lack health insurance, officials urged people to bring their insurance information so that the county can bill those companies. Those who receive testing and provide their insurance information will not be charged a co-pay or any other fees, according to the Palm Springs Bureau of Tourism.

Riverside County health officials have stressed that increased testing is crucial for the county to successfully progress through the state’s reopening framework.

Based partly on low screening counts, the California Department of Public Health two weeks ago reclassified the county in the most restrictive “purple” tier under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s color-coded coronavirus regulatory system, meaning some businesses that had reopened in recent weeks were required to close again. The designation impacts gyms, restaurants, movie theaters and places of worship.

Appointments for the Palm Springs testing event can be made for various time slots between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. by calling 800-945-6171 or online at http://www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus.

The convention center is located at 277 N. Avenida Caballeros.