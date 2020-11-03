Cathedral City Election Results

Two positions are being filled for Cathedral City in the November 3, 2020 election, one for District 1 and one for District 2.
This is the first time voters will elect a District 2 representative. Until now the seat has been an at-large seat filled by Mayor John Aguilar who has chose not to seek re-election.
Next to Mayor Aguilar, Rita Lamb represents District 1, Mark Carnevale represents District 2, Ernesto Gutierrez represents District 4 and Mayor Pro Tem Raymond Gregory represents District 5.
Here are the results for the District 1 and District 2 races as of 11:00 pm:
District 1
– Rita Lamb — 969
– Alan Carvalho — 533
District 2
– Nancy Ross — 814
– Baudilio “JR” Corrales — 337
More NBC Palm Springs Coverage on these races:
Candidates for Cathedral City District One seat divided over key issues
Cathedral City District 2 candidates discuss rentals, local economy