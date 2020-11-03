Desert Recreation District Election Results

There are three seats up for re-election for the Desert Recreation District. Those seats are for Divisions 2, 3 and 5.

Here are the current members on the board:

– Rudy Acosta, President, Division 4

– Joanne Gilbert, VP, Division 3:

– Rudy Gutierrez, Division 2

– Laura McGalliard, Division 5

– Silvia Paz, Division 1

Click here for more on the board members and where their divisions cover

The terms are up for Rudy Guiterrez, Joanne Gilbert and Laura McGalliard, so these seats are up for four-year terms.

Here are the results for these races as of 11:00PM:

Division 2:

-Incumbent: Rodolfo Gutierrez Elected

-Candidate: Vanessa Rivera

-Candidate: Rudy Guitierrez

Division 3:

-Incumbent: Joanne Gilbert — 4,959

-Candidate: Jonathan Becerra — 4,680

Division 5:

-Incumbent: Laura Mc Galliard — 7,893

-Candidate: Timothy Skogen

-Candidate: Daniel Van Horn — 5,308