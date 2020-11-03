Desert Sands Unified School District Election Results

Desert Sands Unified School District has three of five board member seats open for the November 2020 election.

These areas include Trustee Areas 1, 3, and 4 in the middle and eastern Coachella Valley.

Area 1

In Trustee Area 1 the current seat holder is running unopposed and will remain in their seat.

The area encompassing Palm Desert is represented by the incumbent for Trustee Area 1, Wendy Jonathan.

Area 4

Area 4 also has an uncontested race with Linda Porras, DSUSD Board President, as the incumbent who will be reappointed in December 2020.

Trustee Area 4 covers parts of Indio.

Area 3

In Trustee Area 3, current seat holder, incumbent, Gary Tomak is not running for re-election and there are three candidates vying for the seat:

Here are the results of this race as of 11:00 pm:

Celeste Fiehler — 1,201

Douglas Hassett — 2,491

Tricia Pearce — 4,833

DSUSD Trustee Area 2 includes parts of North La Quinta and is held by board vice president Donald Griffith whose seat will be up for election in 2022.

Trustee Area 5 which is held by Ana Conover covers North Indio and will also be up for grabs in 2022.

