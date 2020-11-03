Indio Election Results

Two seats are being filled for the City of Indio in the November 3, 2020 election, District 1 and District 5.
There are five districts in Indio, below are those who currently fill those seats:
District 1 – Glenn Miller
District 2 – Waymond Fermon
District 3 – Elaine Holmes
District 4 – Oscar Ortiz
District 5 – Lupe Ramos Amith
Here are the results of the District 1 and District 5 races as of 11:00 pm:
District 1:
– Glenn Miller — 3,363
– Erin Teran — 1,728
District 5:
– Lupe Ramos Amith — 1,755
– Frank Ruiz — 798
– Erick Lemus Narudille — 503