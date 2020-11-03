Indio Election Results

Two seats are being filled for the City of Indio in the November 3, 2020 election, District 1 and District 5.

There are five districts in Indio, below are those who currently fill those seats:

District 1 – Glenn Miller

District 2 – Waymond Fermon

District 3 – Elaine Holmes

District 4 – Oscar Ortiz

District 5 – Lupe Ramos Amith

Here are the results of the District 1 and District 5 races as of 11:00 pm:

District 1:

– Glenn Miller — 3,363

– Erin Teran — 1,728

District 5:

– Lupe Ramos Amith — 1,755

– Frank Ruiz — 798

– Erick Lemus Narudille — 503

More NBC Palm Springs coverage on these races: