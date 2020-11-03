Palm Desert Election Results

Three Council seats are being filled in Palm Desert for the November 3, 2020 election, one in District One and Two in District Two.

You can view a map of the district boundaries here.

Palm Desert City Council has five members, elected at large to four-year terms.

Gina Nestande is the current Mayor, Kathleen Kelly is Mayor Pro Tem and Jan Harnik, Sabby Jonathan and Susan Marie Weber are Council Members.

For more information on Palm Desert City Council you can click here.

Below are election results for the races in Palm Desert as of 11:00pm:

DISTRICT 1

Karina Ivonne Quintanilla — 806

Susan Marie Weber — 510

DISTRICT 2

Gina Nestande — 5,909

Kathleen Kelly — 5,505

Steve Moyer — 4,158

Evan Trubees — 4,064

