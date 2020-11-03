Palm Springs Election Results

Taylor Martinez

The City of Palm Springs consists of five districts with two of them on the table for the November 3, 2020 election, District 4 and District 5.

On April 19, 2018, the Palm Springs City Council adopted Resolution No. 24406 declaring its intent to transition to district-based elections.

View the Palm Springs districts map here.

 

Here are the current Councilmembers per district:

– District 1: Grace Garner

– District 2: Dennis Woods

– District 3: Geoff Kors, Mayor

 

Below are election results for the District 4 and District 5 races as of 11:00pm:

District 4:

– Christy Holstege — 1,769

– Mike McCulloch — 851

– Dian Torres — 348

 

District 5:

– Lisa Middleton wins, ran unopposed — 2,672

 

