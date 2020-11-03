Palm Springs Unified School District Election Results

Taylor Martinez

West Coachella Valley residents decided between candidates for Palm Springs Unified School District in Areas No. 1 and No. 2.

The PSUSD Board of Education currently consists of:

– John Gerardi, Board President, Trustee Area 5

– Karen Cornett, Board Clerk, Trustee Area 3

– Richard Clapp, Board Member, Trustee Area 2

– Madonna Gerrell, Board Member, Trustee Area 1

– Timothy S. Wood, Board Member, Trustee Area 4

 

Of the five-member board, there are 2 running for re-election on November 3rd.

In Area number one, incumbent Modonna M. Gerrell is vying against college professor Laura Ahmed. Gerrell has been on the board since November 2016.

Area 1 covers Desert Hot Springs, Thousand Palms, parts of Cathedral City and Rancho Mirage.

Here are the result for the Area 1 race as of 11:00pm:

– Madonna Gerrell — 2,818

– Laura Ahmed — 1,983

In Area number two, incumbent Richard Clapp is facing Sergio Espericueta. Clapp was allowed to keep the position after running unopposed in 2016.

Sergio Espericueta is described as a parent and automotive technician.

Area 2 covers parts of Cathedral City, Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage.

 

Here are the result for Area 2 as of 11:00pm:

– Richard Clapp — 1,267

– Sergio Espericueta — 1,545

 

