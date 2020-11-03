U.S. Representative, 36th Congressional District Election Results

There are two candidates in the running for United States Representative, 36th Congressional District.

The district is currently represented by Democratic Representative Raul Ruiz, who is looking for reelection.

Ruiz has represented the district since January 3, 2013.

The district covers most of the desert communities of Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Indio, Coachella, Rancho Mirage, Desert Hot Springs, Indian Wells and Cathedral City.

Here are the results for this race as of 11:00pm:

– Raul Ruiz — 88,995

– Erin Cruz — 51,078