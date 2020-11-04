Cathedral City Election Results

Two positions are being filled for Cathedral City in the November 3, 2020 election, one for District 1 and one for District 2.

This is the first time voters will elect a District 2 representative. Until now the seat has been an at-large seat filled by Mayor John Aguilar who has chose not to seek re-election.

Next to Mayor Aguilar, Rita Lamb represents District 1, Mark Carnevale represents District 2, Ernesto Gutierrez represents District 4 and Mayor Pro Tem Raymond Gregory represents District 5.

Here are the results for the District 1 and District 2 races as of Wednesday at 9:30am:

*These are projected winners, Riverside County will not finalize results till Thursday, November 5th.

District 1

– Rita Lamb — 1,042

– Alan Carvalho — 577

District 2

– Nancy Ross — 864

– Baudilio “JR” Corrales — 374

