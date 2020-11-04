Cathedral City Election Results

Two positions are being filled for Cathedral City in the November 3, 2020 election, one for District 1 and one for District 2.
This is the first time voters will elect a District 2 representative. Until now the seat has been an at-large seat filled by Mayor John Aguilar who has chose not to seek re-election.
Next to Mayor Aguilar, Rita Lamb represents District 1, Mark Carnevale represents District 2, Ernesto Gutierrez represents District 4 and Mayor Pro Tem Raymond Gregory represents District 5.
Here are the results for the District 1 and District 2 races as of Wednesday at 9:30am:
*These are projected winners, Riverside County will not finalize results till Thursday, November 5th.
District 1
– Rita Lamb — 1,042
– Alan Carvalho — 577
District 2
– Nancy Ross — 864
– Baudilio “JR” Corrales — 374
