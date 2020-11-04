Coachella Valley Unified School District Election Results

Coachella Valley Unified School District Election Results

Taylor Martinez

The Coachella Valley Unified School District has three seats up for grabs in the 2020 Election, Area 1, Area 2 and Area 3.

 

Area 1 is the only seat being contested.

These are the results for the Area 1 election as of Wednesday at 9:00am:

*These are projected winners, Riverside County will not finalize results till Thursday, November 5th.

– Trinidad “Trini” Arredondo — 4,596

– Stephanie Virgen — 3,214

– Yolanda Corona — 1,776

 

These are the results for Area 2 election.

– Jesus R. Gonzalez — 4,605

– Sergio Duran — 2,735

– Altrena Santillanes — 2,252

 

These are the results for Area 3 election.

– Adonis Galarza-Toledo — 5,187

– Thomas Tortez jr. — 4,027

 

For more on the CVUSD Board and it’s trustees click here

Trending Stories