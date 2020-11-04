Coachella Valley Unified School District Election Results

The Coachella Valley Unified School District has three seats up for grabs in the 2020 Election, Area 1, Area 2 and Area 3.
Area 1 is the only seat being contested.
These are the results for the Area 1 election as of Wednesday at 9:00am:
*These are projected winners, Riverside County will not finalize results till Thursday, November 5th.
– Trinidad “Trini” Arredondo — 4,596
– Stephanie Virgen — 3,214
– Yolanda Corona — 1,776
These are the results for Area 2 election.
– Jesus R. Gonzalez — 4,605
– Sergio Duran — 2,735
– Altrena Santillanes — 2,252
These are the results for Area 3 election.
– Adonis Galarza-Toledo — 5,187
– Thomas Tortez jr. — 4,027