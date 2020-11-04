Coachella Valley Unified School District Election Results

The Coachella Valley Unified School District has three seats up for grabs in the 2020 Election, Area 1, Area 2 and Area 3.

Area 1 is the only seat being contested.

These are the results for the Area 1 election as of Wednesday at 9:00am:

*These are projected winners, Riverside County will not finalize results till Thursday, November 5th.

– Trinidad “Trini” Arredondo — 4,596

– Stephanie Virgen — 3,214

– Yolanda Corona — 1,776

These are the results for Area 2 election.

– Jesus R. Gonzalez — 4,605

– Sergio Duran — 2,735

– Altrena Santillanes — 2,252

These are the results for Area 3 election.

– Adonis Galarza-Toledo — 5,187

– Thomas Tortez jr. — 4,027

