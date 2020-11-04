Desert Healthcare District Election Results

The Desert Healthcare District & Foundation consists of seven zones.
Here are the current seats filled:
– Zone 1: Les Zendle, MD
– Zone 2: Carole Rogers, RN, MPH
– Zone 3: Mark Matthews
– Zone 4: Evett PerezGil
– Zone 5: Arthur Shorr
– Zone 6: Karen Borja
– Zone 7: Leticia De Lara, MPA
Mark Matthews (District 3) is retiring, opening that seat.
Looking to fill his spot in the November 3, 2020 election is Kristal Granados and Carmina Zavala. *Shelley Kaplan is also on the ballot, but no longer looking to fill the seat.
Here are the results for the Zone 3 race as of Wednesday at 9:00am:
*These are projected winners, Riverside County will not finalize results till Thursday, November 5th.
– Carmina Zavala — 8,505
– Kristal Granados — 4,457
-Shelly Kaplan* — 2,657
Three other zones are also up for re-election, but their candidates are running unopposed including:
– Zone 1: Les Zendle
– Zone 5: Arthur Shorr
– Zone 7: Leticia De Lara