Indio Election Results

Two seats are being filled for the City of Indio in the November 3, 2020 election, District 1 and District 5.
There are five districts in Indio, below are those who currently fill those seats:
District 1 – Glenn Miller
District 2 – Waymond Fermon
District 3 – Elaine Holmes
District 4 – Oscar Ortiz
District 5 – Lupe Ramos Amith
Here are the results of the District 1 and District 5 races as of Wednesday at 9:30am:
*These are projected winners, Riverside County will not finalize results till Thursday, November 5th.
District 1:
– Glenn Miller — 3,462
– Erin Teran — 1,807
District 5:
– Lupe Ramos Amith — 1,856
– Frank Ruiz — 842
– Erick Lemus Narudille — 529