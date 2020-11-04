Palm Springs Election Results

The City of Palm Springs consists of five districts with two of them on the table for the November 3, 2020 election, District 4 and District 5.
On April 19, 2018, the Palm Springs City Council adopted Resolution No. 24406 declaring its intent to transition to district-based elections.
View the Palm Springs districts map here.
Here are the current Councilmembers per district:
– District 1: Grace Garner
– District 2: Dennis Woods
– District 3: Geoff Kors, Mayor
Below are election results for the District 4 and District 5 races as of Wednesday at 9:00am:
*These are projected winners, Riverside County will not finalize results till Thursday, November 5th.
District 4:
– Christy Holstege — 1,812
– Mike McCulloch — 915
– Dian Torres — 380
District 5:
– Lisa Middleton wins, ran unopposed — 2,750