Palm Springs Unified School District Election Results

West Coachella Valley residents decided between candidates for Palm Springs Unified School District in Areas No. 1 and No. 2.

The PSUSD Board of Education currently consists of:

– John Gerardi, Board President, Trustee Area 5

– Karen Cornett, Board Clerk, Trustee Area 3

– Richard Clapp, Board Member, Trustee Area 2

– Madonna Gerrell, Board Member, Trustee Area 1

– Timothy S. Wood, Board Member, Trustee Area 4

Of the five-member board, there are 2 running for re-election on November 3rd.

In Area number one, incumbent Modonna M. Gerrell is vying against college professor Laura Ahmed. Gerrell has been on the board since November 2016.

Area 1 covers Desert Hot Springs, Thousand Palms, parts of Cathedral City and Rancho Mirage.

Here are the result for the Area 1 race as of Wednesday at 9:00am:

*These are projected winners, Riverside County will not finalize results till Thursday, November 5th.

– Madonna Gerrell — 3,060

– Laura Ahmed — 2,155

In Area number two, incumbent Richard Clapp is facing Sergio Espericueta. Clapp was allowed to keep the position after running unopposed in 2016.

Sergio Espericueta is described as a parent and automotive technician.

Area 2 covers parts of Cathedral City, Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage.

Here are the result for Area 2 as of Wednesday at 9:00am:

– Richard Clapp — 1,350

– Sergio Espericueta — 1,791