420 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 New Deaths Wednesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 420 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5 additional deaths, bringing the countywide totals to 69,847 cases and 1,329 deaths.

There are 61 new cases in the Coachella Valley and 2 new death since Tuesday.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 1,247 (+7) cases, 28 deaths

Cathedral City: 2,146 (+7) cases, 38 (+2) deaths

Palm Springs: 1,235 (+11) cases, 55 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 283 (+3) cases, 24 deaths

Palm Desert: 1,163 (+1) cases, 58 deaths

Indian Wells: 56 cases, 4 deaths

La Quinta: 943 (+2) cases, 19 deaths

Indio: 4,167 (+22) cases, 83 deaths

Coachella: 2,971 (+4) cases, 32 deaths

Thousand Palms: 258 cases, 1 death

Bermuda Dunes: 156 (+2) cases, 3 deaths

Thermal: 197 cases, 1 death

Mecca: 497 (+1) cases, 10 deaths

North Shore: 162 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 370 cases, 5 death

Sky Valley: 55 (+1) cases, 2 death

Cabazon: 69 cases, 1 death

Anza: 18 cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 29,180 cases.

Currently, 210 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 56 of whom are in intensive care units.

According to county Emergency Management Director Bruce Barton, hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have been going “up and down,” and there has been a slight upward trend in the last two weeks, which he attributed partly to infected state prisoners being hospitalized locally.

According to the CDPH, the county now has a COVID-19 per-day case count of 11.5 per 100,000 people.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recently announced “equity” metric, which requires addressing testing and positivity rates in specific communities, is also weighing on the tier designation.

Supervisor Kevin Jeffries said last week that the state would place the county in an untenable situation and likely cause residents and businesses to go “crazy” if there were a re-designation backward in the tier scheme, mainly because the holiday shopping season is near, and the purple tier might force businesses currently open to close again.

The county’s overall testing positivity rate is 5.9%, which is down seven-tenths of a point compared to two weeks ago and well within red tier criteria, according to RUHS.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser warned that businesses not in compliance with purple tier restrictions have 72 hours to modify operations, including closing again, or risk fines issued by the county on behalf of the state.

Additional information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 62,009.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 99 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 11/04/2020

Information from Riverside County Public Health.