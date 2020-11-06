NBCares Silver Linings: The Girlfriend Factor’s Innovative Annual Go Girl! Fundraiser

A local nonprofit is stepping into its creative zone to innovate its annual fundraiser this year.

The annual Go Girl! luncheon will be held on November 13th between 11:30a – 1:30p via a takeout/ patio dining event at 4 participating restaurants: Casuelas Café in Palm Desert; Cork & Fork in La Quinta; Mitch’s on El Paseo in Palm Desert; and Cheeky’s in Palm Springs.

The Girlfriend Factor, established in 2006, was created by a group of Coachella Valley friends who wanted to help and empower other women in the valley. Over the past 14 years, the organization has helped almost 200 women and raised educational grants totaling more than $600-thousand.

For more information and to RSVP visit GirlfriendFactor.org or call 760-772-9594.

GoGirl! Grants are $3,000 per year for full time students, and are renewable – which means GFF will continue to support qualified recipients until they graduate. Recipients must be 25 years of age or older and show financial need. Schools attended include: California State University – San Bernardino, College of the Desert, California Desert Trial Academy, Barton College, Grand Canyon University and Brandman University.