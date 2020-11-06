387 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 New Deaths Friday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 387 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2 additional deaths, bringing the countywide totals to 70,696 cases and 1,333 deaths.

There are 38 new cases in the Coachella Valley and no new deaths since Thursday.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 1,255 (+1) cases, 28 deaths

Cathedral City: 2,167 (+4) cases, 38 deaths

Palm Springs: 1,251 (+10) cases, 55 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 287 (+2) cases, 24 deaths

Palm Desert: 1,182 (+15) cases, 58 deaths

Indian Wells: 56 cases, 4 deaths

La Quinta: 953 (+6) cases, 19 deaths

Indio: 4,215 (+19) cases, 83 deaths

Coachella: 2,988 (+5) cases, 32 deaths

Thousand Palms: 264 cases, 1 death

Bermuda Dunes: 159 (+2) cases, 3 deaths

Thermal: 199 (+2) cases, 1 death

Mecca: 498 cases, 10 deaths

North Shore: 165 cases, 1 death

Oasis: 372 cases, 5 death

Sky Valley: 55 cases, 2 death

Cabazon: 70 (+1) cases, 1 death

Anza: 18 cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 29,518 cases.

Currently, 208 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 54 of whom are in intensive care units.

Emergency Management Director Bruce Barton said the hospitalization rates have been gradually ascending over the last month, but he noted they are well below the mid-July highs, when nearly 600 people were hospitalized.

“Hospitals and clinics have returned to pre-COVID levels, so those who really need care (for anything) need to come to our hospitals,” Barton said. “They are safe.”

According to the CDPH, the county now has a COVID-19 per-day case count of 11.5 per 100,000 people.

“A lot of outreach and work was done to increase testing, and that has been successful,” county Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said Tuesday. “We have increased tremendously.”

She said the county is now at a ratio of 236.4 per 100,000 residents in COVID-19 screenings, compared to 221.6 per 100,000 just over a week ago. The state threshold for large counties is 239.1. However, that figure can be adjusted, and the county is no longer being downgraded for low testing volume.

The county’s overall testing positivity rate is 5.9%, up slightly from last week, and Saruwatari attributed part of the uptick to an ongoing elevated number of infections recorded in the eastern Coachella Valley.

The aggregate number of COVID-19 infections recorded since the public health documentation period began in early March is 69,407, compared to 68,920 Monday, according to the Riverside University Health System.

Additional information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 62,589.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 101 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

The agency two weeks ago reclassified the county in the “purple” tier, the most restrictive under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s color-coded coronavirus regulatory framework, meaning some businesses that had reopened in recent weeks were required to close again. The designation impacts gyms, restaurants, movie theaters and places of worship.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 11/06/2020

Information from Riverside County Public Health.