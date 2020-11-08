Alex Trebek loses battle to Pancreatic Cancer at age 80

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has lost his battle to pancreatic cancer, it was announced Sunday morning.

Jeopardy! made the announcement on Twitter.

Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in February 2019 and continued to keep his fans and viewers up to date throughout his treatment.

Trebek started hosting the show in 1984

Alex Trebek was 80-years-old.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

This story is breaking and will be updated as information becomes available