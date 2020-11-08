Alex Trebek loses battle to Pancreatic Cancer at age 80

Taylor Martinez

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has lost his battle to pancreatic cancer, it was announced Sunday morning.

Jeopardy! made the announcement on Twitter.

Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in February 2019 and continued to keep his fans and viewers up to date throughout his treatment.

Trebek started hosting the show in 1984

Alex Trebek was 80-years-old.

This story is breaking and will be updated as information becomes available

CULVER CITY, CA – APRIL 17: Game show host Alex Trebek poses on the set of the “Jeopardy!” Million Dollar Celebrity Invitational Tournament Show Taping on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

