Morongo Unified School District Superintendent Resigns

Thomas Baumgarten, Superintendent of the Morongo Unified School District, has resigned.

The MUSD Board of Education made the announcement Wednesday.

The Board of Education accepted Superintendent Baumgarten’s resignation for personal reasons at the November 10th board meeting, effective immediately.

“The members of the MUSD Board of Education wish Mr. Baumgarten the best, and thank him for his more than 33 years of exemplary service to the students and staff of MUSD,” said Board President, L Hilary Slotta, “and that filling his position will be a top priority.” Slotta continued, “with the professionalism of our teachers and staff, our students and community members shouldn’t notice any negative impact on instruction as educators will continue to teach and guide our students with the support of district leadership”.

At a previous Board of Education Meeting, the Board approved a contract for Doug Weller to serve as the acting Superintendent on an “as needed basis” during the 2020-21 school year. Mr. Weller will return to that capacity until further Board action is taken.

The district is continuing with the plans that have been laid out for the year, ensuring all students have what they need academically.

Information in this article is from the Morongo Unified School District