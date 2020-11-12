Pot Belly Pig Found in Indio

Taylor Martinez

The Indio Police Department found a pig in the area of Arabia Street and Avenue 44 Thursday.

They found the pot belly friend after several reports of a “stray” pig.

After a little back and forth, the department says Officer Tonniges quickly located and safely detained their new friend, along with Animal Control.

They are calling him, “Carnitas.”

The owner of this pig is advised to to contact the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

 

