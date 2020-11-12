Pot Belly Pig Found in Indio

The Indio Police Department found a pig in the area of Arabia Street and Avenue 44 Thursday.

They found the pot belly friend after several reports of a “stray” pig.

This little (ahem!) piggy is generating a lot of fun comments on @Indiopd social media. An Indio officer played a major role in calling us this morning and assisting our animal control officer. She’s VERY friendly. Wiggles her tail when we pet her. @RivCoNow #potbelliedpig pic.twitter.com/9uoDDJqiah — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) November 13, 2020

After a little back and forth, the department says Officer Tonniges quickly located and safely detained their new friend, along with Animal Control.

They are calling him, “Carnitas.”

The owner of this pig is advised to to contact the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.