New Filipino Film “My Lockdown Romance”

I had a great time talking to Jameson Blake and Joao Constancia about their new film “My Lockdown Romance.”  From writer/director Bobby Bonifacio Jr., the BL (boys love) film explores the friendship between Jameson’s Tom and Joao’s Kendrick.  Take a look at my interview with the actors as they talk about the making of the film, shooting during lockdown, and why a movie like “My Lockdown Romance” deserves to be seen.

“My Lockdown Romance” starts streaming on IWantTFC on November 13th.

To see my complete interviews with the cast, click here.

