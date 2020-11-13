New Filipino Film “My Lockdown Romance”

I had a great time talking to Jameson Blake and Joao Constancia about their new film “My Lockdown Romance.” From writer/director Bobby Bonifacio Jr., the BL (boys love) film explores the friendship between Jameson’s Tom and Joao’s Kendrick. Take a look at my interview with the actors as they talk about the making of the film, shooting during lockdown, and why a movie like “My Lockdown Romance” deserves to be seen.

“My Lockdown Romance” starts streaming on IWantTFC on November 13th.

