639 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 New Deaths Friday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 639 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths, bringing the countywide totals to 74,180 cases and 1,367 deaths.

There are 76 new cases in the Coachella Valley and 7 new deaths since Thursday.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 1,304 (+6) cases, 29 deaths

Cathedral City: 2,223 (+8) cases, 38 deaths

Palm Springs: 1,294 (+5) cases, 59 (+2) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 295 (+5) cases, 24 deaths

Palm Desert: 1,240 (+4) cases, 59 (+1) deaths

Indian Wells: 59 (+1) cases, 4 deaths

La Quinta: 1,000 (+10) cases, 19 deaths

Indio: 4,347 (+20) cases, 90 (+4) deaths

Coachella: 3,076 (+8) cases, 32 deaths

Thousand Palms: 280 (+10) cases, 1 (-1) deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 165 (+1) cases, 3 deaths

Thermal: 209 (+1) cases, 2 deaths

Mecca: 519 (+2) cases, 10 deaths

North Shore: 183 (+1) cases, 1 death

Oasis: 387 (+3) cases, 5 deaths

Sky Valley: 55 cases, 2 deaths

Cabazon: 71 (+1) cases, 1 death

Anza: 21 cases, no deaths

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 30,942 cases.

Currently, 286 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 65 of whom are in intensive care units.

According to the CDPH, the county now has a COVID-19 per-day case count of 13.9 per 100,000 people.

County Emergency Management Director Bruce Barton told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that virus-related hospitalizations “continue to trend up.”

“We’ve had outbreaks in skilled nursing facilities,” he said. “We’re making sure they have appropriate personal protective equipment.”

Barton said nine patients are from the state prison system, with which the Riverside University Health System has a contract. Three patients from Imperial County are also in area medical facilities, but Barton did not know whether additional transfers from Imperial may be imminent.

The county’s peak in hospitalizations occurred in mid-July, when nearly 600 COVID-positive patients were under general or intensive care. The low point was near the beginning of the hospital reporting period in late March, when Barton said 119 were hospitalized.

The countywide testing rate is now 232.9 per 100,000. However, the newly revised California Department of Public Health threshold for large counties is 272.41, meaning jurisdictions short of that are penalized when they’re rated under the standards established as part of the governor’s color-coded, tiered regulatory framework. The previous testing benchmark set by the state was 239.1.

The county’s overall COVID-19 positivity rate is at 6.7%, compared to 5.9% two weeks ago.

The aggregate number of infections recorded since the public health documentation period began in early March is now 73,541, compared to 72,341 on Tuesday, according to the Riverside University Health System. No data was reported Wednesday because of the Veterans Day holiday.

Additional information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 64,368.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 105 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Article updated: 11/13/2020

Information from Riverside County Public Health.