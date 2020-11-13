Pig Found in Indio Returned to Family, Her name is Charlotte

UPDATE 11/13/20 3:30PM:

Well this little piggy is now home with her family… and her name is Charlotte.

Animal Services wants everyone to know that although our Indio friends were joking with the, “Carnitas” nickname, they want to note that pot-bellied pigs are not raised for meat consumption.

They also said she’s a very smart little pig because Charlotte was able to escape through not one, not two, but THREE gates.

ORIGINAL 11/12/20:

The Indio Police Department found a pig in the area of Arabia Street and Avenue 44 Thursday.

They found the pot belly friend after several reports of a “stray” pig.

This little (ahem!) piggy is generating a lot of fun comments on @Indiopd social media. An Indio officer played a major role in calling us this morning and assisting our animal control officer. She’s VERY friendly. Wiggles her tail when we pet her. @RivCoNow #potbelliedpig pic.twitter.com/9uoDDJqiah — RivCO animalSERVICES (@helpinRIVcoPETS) November 13, 2020

After a little back and forth, the department says Officer Tonniges quickly located and safely detained their new friend, along with Animal Control.

They are calling him, “Carnitas.”

The owner of this pig is advised to to contact the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.