As Seen on Palm Springs Today: Noches De Fuego at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Noches De Fuego is every Wednesday and Sunday from 7 p.m. to midnight at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

The event is held outside at the Rock Yard with face coverings required.

Featured bands perform a variety of Latin styles including Tejano, Merengue, Cumbia, Norteño and Salsa, plus a DJ.

Noches De Fuego is a free event.

