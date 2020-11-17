Big Bear Mountain Resort opening this week

If you’re ready for snow season, Big Bear Mountain Resort opens this week.

Bear Mountain and Snow Summit will open for the 20/21 Winter season Wednesday 11/18 for two days of Pass-holder only skiing and riding before opening to the general public on Friday, Nov. 20.

The news comes on the heels of nearly two feet of snowfall in Big Bear and more likely on the way, according to the resort.

Big Bear Mountain Resort will be open on weekends only (Friday – Sunday) until further notice.

They are requiring face coverings to be worn in all public places.

For more information on their COVID protocols click here.

For more information on the opening click here.

The information and photos from this article are from Big Bear Mountain Resort officials