Local Charity Working to Feed Coachella Valley Residents, Volunteers Needed

A local charity is working with volunteers across the Coachella Valley to feed people experiencing homelessness this Thanksgiving.

Margaret Webb, otherwise known as Team Mom, created Team Mom Charities to give back to her community.

Team Mom kicked-off the process at First Community Baptist Church in Desert Hot Springs Tuesday.

One restaurant has already begun helping with the donation of 100 spring rolls.

A Rancho Mirage resident called Margaret to say that she and her daughter would be preparing special cookie bags for the homeless.

Tuesday night Webb said she delivered 100 meals to the DHS Police and Fire Departments, the Palm Springs Police and Fire Departments, the Banning Police Department and the Ramsey Village homeless encampment.

She and her team are hoping to serve Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless across 10 valley cities.

The public can help by:

– cooking turkey and fixings

– donating food or other items needed

– helping package the deliveries

– helping with drop-offs

If you would like to help Team Mom you can contact 442-260-5383 or visit http://www.unityride4homeless.com