Honor Roll Drive-Through at Jefferson Middle School

Faculty and staff at a Desert Sands Unified School District middle school held a drive-through celebration for students Wednesday.

The after-school event allowed students to safely receive awards, treats and accolades for making the first-trimester honor roll.

All school districts in the Coachella Valley have transitioned to distance learning since the start of the stay at home orders issued in mid-March.

Recently, board members of DSUSD voted to approve January 19, 2021, for a hybrid in-person learning start date. The plans for this model have yet to be finalized.