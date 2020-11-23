Manny the Movie Guy Interviews Vanessa Hudgens for “The Princess Switch: Switched Again”

It’s always great to talk to Vanessa Hudgens, she’s always sweet and charming and loves her Filipina heritage which makes this Filipino proud. She’s back for “The Princess Switch: Switched Again” where she plays not two but three characters namely Margaret Delacourt (Duchess of Montenaro), Stacy DeNovo, and Lady Fiona Pembroke. Take a look at my interview with the actress to talk about the making of the film, which character is more challenging and fun, and what she hopes for viewers to get after watching “The Princess Switch: Switched Again” now out on Netflix.

For my raw, uncut interview with Vanessa Hudgens, click here.