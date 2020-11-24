960 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 New Deaths Tuesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 960 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4 additional deaths Tuesday, bringing the countywide totals to 80,971 cases and 1,417 deaths.

There are 148 new cases in the Coachella Valley and 1 new death.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 1,399 (+13) cases, 30 deaths

Cathedral City: 2,334 (+26) cases, 38 deaths

Palm Springs: 1,353 (+24) cases, 62 (+1) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 311 cases (+1), 25 deaths

Palm Desert: 1,347 (+40) cases, 62 (+1) deaths

Indian Wells: 69 cases (+4), 4 deaths

La Quinta: 1,072 (+5) cases, 19 deaths

Indio: 4,569 (+32) cases, 94 deaths

Coachella: 3,250 (+63) cases, 33 deaths

Thousand Palms: 309 (+2) cases, 1 death

Bermuda Dunes: 186 (+3) cases, 3 deaths

Thermal: 220 (+4) cases, 2 deaths

Mecca: 558 (+3) cases, 11 deaths

North Shore: 197 (+4) cases, 1 death

Oasis: 416 (+3) cases, 5 deaths

Sky Valley: 59 cases (+2), 2 deaths

Cabazon: 83 (+2) cases, 1 death

Anza: 24 cases (+1), no deaths

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 32,494 cases.

Currently, 362 people are hospitalized countywide and receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, 85 of whom are in intensive care units.

According to the CDPH, the county now has a COVID-19 per-day case count of 22.4 per 100,000 people.

Additional information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 65,427.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 106 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 11/19/2020

Information from Riverside County Public Health.