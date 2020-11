Manny the Movie Guy Picks Best New Netflix Christmas Movie

Netflix is becoming the home for Christmas entertainment. The streaming giant just released four new Christmas movies including “The Princess Switch: Switched Again,” “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square,” “The Christmas Chronicles 2,” and “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.” Which one should you see first? Take a look.

For my full interview with Vanessa Hudgens for “The Princess Switch: Switched Again,” click here, and here for Dolly Parton and cast for “Christmas on the Square.”