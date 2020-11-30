Local Business Collects Coats for Valley Residents in Need

The 13th annual Christmas charity coat drive kicked off today at few local Coachella Valley businesses and with the intent to give more.

Jonathan’s Cleaners has been cleaning gently used donated coats and giving them to nonprofit organizations for more than a decade.

This year the Christmas Charity Coat drive is sharing more warmth by also donating a new pair of socks with every coat donation. “Socks are an item often overlooked by most people, but to those who are homeless, it can make a big difference in their day,” says Jonathan’s Cleaners owner, John Sohn. “This year has been especially hard for people, and we want to do what we can to bring a little bit of hope to people who need it most.”

The recipients this year will be the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission in Indio. “The mission is so grateful for the love and support of Jonathan’s Cleaners and the community during the holiday season”, says Scott Wolfe, Development Director of the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission. “We are always in desperate need of coats and warm clothing that we can distribute to those in need.”

The drop-off sites have expanded to reach across the valley.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations during normal business hours.