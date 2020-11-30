Modernism Week announces change to 2021 events schedule

Modernism Week is announcing a change to their 2021 event schedule.

Modernism Week has decided to reschedule in-person events from February to April 8-18-2021.

The April events will go on sale January 1, 2021 at 12 p.m. PST at modernismweek.com.

In its place in February, the Modernism Week Online Experience will include a curated line-up of more than 20 new video programs created specifically for Modernism Week, and encore presentations of past programs available for purchase and on-demand streaming February 1-28, 2021 at modernismweek.com.

Also online in February, Modernism Week will offer an online auction February 1-14 that will feature one-of-a-kind architectural experiences and unique, limited specialty items not normally available to the public.

Organizers say the date shift to April for in-person events in Palm Springs will provide more time for the state and county health status to improve, and for organizers to plan safe and enjoyable experiences under pandemic guidelines.

“We are committed to the safety of our guests and we are monitoring daily health advisories,” said William Kopelk, Modernism Week Chairman. “We realize that it will not be possible to provide in-person events during our annual February dates, however, we are optimistic that we will be able to provide safer and more enjoyable in-person tours and programs in April as conditions improve. We want to do what is best for our guests, as well as for our staff and volunteers.”

The April in-person activities will feature more than 20 tours and events in the Palm Springs area, including two designer Featured Homes that will be open for timed, ticketed, socially distanced tours, and the Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale, which will be organized to allow for social distancing and timed entry.

Other April events will include a variety of outdoor walking tours; tours of Sunnylands, Frank Sinatra’s former estate, and the Lautner Compound; narrated self-driving tours of Palm Springs architecture; self-guided modern landscape and outdoor neighborhood tours in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells; fashion events; vintage car exhibitions; and tours of newly-constructed architecturally significant private homes in Desert Palisades.

Participants will be able to view the schedule and summaries of all April programs at modernismweek.com during the last week of December 2020. Tickets for April programs will go on sale January 1, 2021.

