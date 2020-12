Inside Amazon’s New Film “Sound of Metal”

I love “Sound of Metal.” Besides the excellent performance by Riz Ahmed, the story about a heavy metal drummer losing his hearing and on the verge of losing everything speaks volumes about redemption. I spoke with writer/director Darius Marder and actor Paul Raci about the making of the movie.

“Sound of Metal” streams on Amazon Prime Video Dec. 4th.

For my uncut and complete “Sound of Metal” interviews, click here.